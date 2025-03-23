AAI Recruitment 2025: Applications open for Consultant posts, check eligibility, salary details & how to apply

The Airports Authority of India, AAI, is accepting applications for the recruitment of Consultant (Land Management) for a period of one year on contractual basis. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the recruitment need to send their applications via email at chqrectt@aai.aero. The detailed process is explained below. AAI Recruitment 2025: Check eligibility and other important details for the recruitment 'of Consultant posts. (Pradeep Gaur/Mint File Photo)

The deadline to submit applications is till April 2, 2025.

To be eligible for the recruitment, candidates must ensure they meet the eligibility requirements as notified by AAI.

Eligibility:

Officers retired from the services of Airports Authority of India (AAI) as DGM/Jt. GM (E-6/E-7 level), who have worked either in Land Management/ Cargo/ Civil Engg. / Commercial / Law / Finance Directorates with minimum experience of 10 years. Before engaging as consultant, one-month cooling period is essential after superannuation. Candidates who as a consultant have already completed 5 years cumulative period in AAI on contract basis, will not be eligible to apply for further engagement as Consultant in AAI.

Age limit:

The applicant should be maximum 65 years as on 02.04.2025 i.e. last date for submission of application.

Monthly pay:

A consolidated fixed monthly honorarium of Rs.75,000 all-inclusive will be provided.

How to apply & selection process:

Interested candidates must send their application in the prescribed format along with self-attested copies of all necessary supporting documents [in support of Age (School Leaving Certificate), Educational Qualifications and Work Experience] to email ID: chqrectt@aai.aero. Application through any other mode will not be accepted, AAI informed. The total size of the documents to be combined and attached in single PDF file should not exceed 5 MB. Candidates who are shortlisted will be called for application verification and interview. The selection will be based upon merit ranking.

The date of the interview will be informed later, AAI stated.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of AAI.