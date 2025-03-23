AIBE 19 Result 2025: Is your result marked as ‘withheld’? Here's what to do next

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has asked candidates whose All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 result 2025 has been marked as withheld to submit their enrolment certificates at allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE 19 Result 2025: Is your result marked as ‘withheld’? Here's what you need to do next (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“This is to inform you that candidates whose results are marked as Withheld or Pass (Undertaking) must submit their Enrolment Certificate on the portal,” BCI said in a message displayed on the AIBE exam's official website.

The council added that candidates whose results have been displayed as failed do not need to submit the enrolment certificate and their result status will not change under any circumstances.

“After the submission of the Enrolment Certificate by Withheld or Pass (Undertaking) candidates, it will take 7-10 working days for the revised result to be updated on the portal,” BCI said.

In a separate message displayed on the official website, BCI said that due to a technical glitch, the helpdesk numbers 011-49225022 and 011-49225023 are currently out of service.

“Our team is actively working to resolve the issue. In the meantime, please contact us at 07969049940 for any assistance. We appreciate your patience and cooperation.”

The council announced the 19th bar exam result on December 21. Candidates can check their individual results by logging in to the link displayed on the website with their user IDs (roll numbers) and passwords (dates of birth).

The council said that after the withdrawal of seven questions, the result has been prepared based on 93 questions instead of 100.

“For the General/OBC category, the passing mark is calculated as 45% of 93 marks, which rounds up to 42 marks. For the SC/ST/disabled category, the passing mark is calculated as 40% of 93 marks, which rounds off to 37 marks. The candidates who have uploaded other documents instead of the Enrolment certificate, their results are withheld. Such candidates must upload their Enrolment Certificate through the upload portal while accessing their result via the result link. Additionally, candidates who signed an Undertaking during the AIBE-XIX exam are also required to upload their Enrolment Certificate to the same portal," BCI said in the result notification.

For further details, candidates can check the official website.