IIT JAM Scorecards 2025 releasing on March 24 at jam2025.iitd.ac.in, here's how to download when out

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will be releasing the IIT JAM Scorecards 2025 on Monday, March 24. When out, candidates who appeared in the Joint Admission Test for Masters will be able to download the scorecards on the official website at jam2025.iitd.ac.in. IIT JAM Scorecards 2025 is set to be out on March 24 at jam2025.iitd.ac.in. Check the steps to download when out.

After the scorecards are released, the submission of application form for admission on JOAPS portal will be conducted from March 26 to April 9, 2025.

Next, the display of invalid category candidates list will be shared on JAM 2025 Website on May 8, 2025, and the first allotment list will be declared on May 26, 2025, as per the official schedule.

IIT Delhi conducted JAM 2025 on February 2, 2025 in a Computer Based Test for seven test papers namely, Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).

The provisional answer key was released on February 14, 2025, and candidates were allowed to raise objections till February 20, 2025.

IIT Delhi released the JAM results on March 18, 2025.

IIT JAM Scorecards 2025: Here's how to download when out

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the IIT JAM Scorecards 2025:

1. Visit the official website at jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download the IIT JAM Scorecards 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to login and submit.

4. Your IIT JAM Scorecard 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the scorecard and download it.

6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.