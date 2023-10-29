AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023: Apply for 357 group C posts
AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023: Eligible candidates can apply for it up to November 20 on aiimsbhopal.edu.in.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal has invited applications for 357 group C (grade 2, 3 and other) non-faculty vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply for it up to November 20 on aiimsbhopal.edu.in. The direct link has been given below.
Here are more information about the vacancies:
Hospital Attendant Grade III (Nursing Orderly): 106
Lab Attendant Grade II: 41
Medical Record Technician: 38
Pharmacist Gr II: 27
Wireman: 20
Sanitary Inspector Grade II: 18
Plumber: 15
Artist (Modellar): 14
Cashier: 13
Operator (E&M)/ Lift Operator: 12
Junior Medical Record Officer (Receptionists): 5
Manifold Technician (Gas Steward)/Gas Keeper: 6
Electrician: 6
Mechanic (A/C & R): 6
Dark room Assistant Grade II: 5
Assistant Laundry Supervisor: 4
Dispensing Attendants: 4
Mechanic (E & M): 4
Library Attendant Grade II: 3
Gas/Pump Mechanic: 2
Lineman (Electrical): 2
Tailor Grade III: 2
Lab Technician: 1
Pharma Chemist/ Chemical Examiner: 1
Coding Clerk: 1
Manifold Room Attendant: 1
To check eligibility criteria, age limit, selection process and other details, read the notification hosted on the AIIMS Bhopal website.
Here is the direct link to apply for AIIMS Bhopal group C recruitment 2023.
Here is the direct link to access the AIIMS Bhopal recruitment notification.
-
Top Engineering Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Top Medical Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Popular BBA colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Explore ScholarshipsClick here
-
Top LLB Colleges in IndiaClick here
- Topics
- Group C
- Vacancies
- Aiims
- Recruitment