All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal has invited applications for 357 group C (grade 2, 3 and other) non-faculty vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply for it up to November 20 on aiimsbhopal.edu.in. The direct link has been given below. AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023: Apply for 357 group C posts (aiimsbhopal.edu.in)

Here are more information about the vacancies:

Hospital Attendant Grade III (Nursing Orderly): 106

Lab Attendant Grade II: 41

Medical Record Technician: 38

Pharmacist Gr II: 27

Wireman: 20

Sanitary Inspector Grade II: 18

Plumber: 15

Artist (Modellar): 14

Cashier: 13

Operator (E&M)/ Lift Operator: 12

Junior Medical Record Officer (Receptionists): 5

Manifold Technician (Gas Steward)/Gas Keeper: 6

Electrician: 6

Mechanic (A/C & R): 6

Dark room Assistant Grade II: 5

Assistant Laundry Supervisor: 4

Dispensing Attendants: 4

Mechanic (E & M): 4

Library Attendant Grade II: 3

Gas/Pump Mechanic: 2

Lineman (Electrical): 2

Tailor Grade III: 2

Lab Technician: 1

Pharma Chemist/ Chemical Examiner: 1

Coding Clerk: 1

Manifold Room Attendant: 1

To check eligibility criteria, age limit, selection process and other details, read the notification hosted on the AIIMS Bhopal website.

Here is the direct link to apply for AIIMS Bhopal group C recruitment 2023.

Here is the direct link to access the AIIMS Bhopal recruitment notification.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here! Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON