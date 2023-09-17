AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 94 senior residents posts at aiimsbhopal.edu.in
AIIMS Bhopal ends application process for 94 senior residents posts today. Apply online at aiimsbhopal.edu.in.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal will end the application process for 94 senior residents posts today, September 19. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at aiimsbhopal.edu.in.
AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 94 vacancies of which 56 vacancies are for the post of backlog vacancies for the Post of Senior Residents (NonAcademic) and 38 are the Current vacancies for the Post of Senior Residents (NonAcademic).
AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 educational qualification: A Postgraduate Medical Degree viz. MD/MS/DNB/MDS in respective disciplines recognized by NMC/DCI/Institute of National Importance.
Direct link to apply
AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 age limit: The upper age of the candidates should be 45 years as on the date of the Interview.
AIIMS Bhopal recruitment: Know how to apply
Visit the official website of AIIMS Bhopal at www.aiimsbhopal.edu.in
On the homepage click on the vacancy tab
Click on the apply link given against the Advertisement
Fill out the application form and upload all the required documents
Pay the application fee
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
