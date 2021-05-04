IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021: Apply for Nursing Officers on contract basis
Interested candidates can apply online through prescribed application form on the official website of AIIMS Delhi at aiims.edu. The last date to apply for the post is May 7.(File Photo)
Interested candidates can apply online through prescribed application form on the official website of AIIMS Delhi at aiims.edu. The last date to apply for the post is May 7.(File Photo)
employment news

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021: Apply for Nursing Officers on contract basis

  • All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has invited application from NORCET 2020 qualified candidates for the posts of Nursing Officer on a contract basis.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 02:27 PM IST

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has invited application from NORCET 2020 qualified candidates for the posts of Nursing Officer on a contract basis.

Interested candidates can apply online through prescribed application form on the official website of AIIMS Delhi at aiims.edu. The last date to apply for the post is May 7.

Age limit: 30 years. ( Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per GOI instructions

Monthly Remuneration: 28,000 per month

Selection Process: Applicants will be listed on the basis of their rank in NORCET 2020 and selection will be made in order to merit for various categories subject to verification of their documents and their being found eligible.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria on the official notification given on the web site of AIIMS, Delhi at https://www.aiims.edu/en/notices/recruitment/aiims-recruitment.html

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aiims delhi nursing post aiims recruitment + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP