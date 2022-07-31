AIIMS Faculty Recruitment 2022: 82 faculty position on offer

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rajkot, Gujrat has invited application for faculty position. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is 30 days from the of publication of the advertisement notification in the employment news. The advertisement was published in the employment news on July 30. Candidates can check the detailed notification on aiimsrajkot.edu.in.

AIIMS Faculty Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 82 vacancies of which 18 vacancies are for the post of Professor, 13 vacancies for the post of Additional Professor, 16 vacancies of Associate Professor, and 35 vacancies for Assistant Professor.

AIIMS Faculty Recruitment 2022 age limit: The Maximum age limit of the candidates should be is 58 years for Professor / Additional Professor. The upper age limt is 50 years for Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor.

AIIMS Faculty Recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹3,000 for General (UR)/ OBC candidates. For SC/ST/ Women/EWS/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities Candidates the application fee is ₹1000.The application fee may be remitted in the form of DEMAND DRAFT in favour of “AIIMS Rajkot Recruitment” payable at Rajkot, Gujarat. Application fee once submitted shall not be refunded.

AIIMS Faculty Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates can submit their applicationthrough registered speed post, along with proof of payment demand draft to the following address.

Recruitment Cell,

Deputy Director (Admin)

AIIMS, Rajkot Temporary Campus,

PDU Medical College & Civil Hospital,

Rajkot 360001



