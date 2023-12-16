close_game
News / Education / Employment News / AIIMS Jammu Recruitment 2023: Apply for 129 Senior Residents/Senior Demonstrators posts at aiimsjammu.edu.in

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 16, 2023 01:54 PM IST

AIIMS Jammu will recruit candidates for Senior Residents/Senior Demonstrators posts. Eligible candidates can apply at aiimsjammu.edu.in.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jammu has invited applications for Senior Residents/ Senior Demonstrators post. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of AIIMS Jammu at aiimsjammu.edu.in.

AIIMS Jammu Recruitment 2023: Apply for 129 Sr Residents/Sr Demonstrators posts
The last date to apply is till December 20, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 129 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

  • Opening date of application: December 11, 2023
  • Closing date of application: December 20, 2023
  • Interview dates: December 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27, 2023

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of interview round. The candidates are required to report for the interview at 9.00 AM sharp at the venue of Interview i.e Conference Room, AIIMS Jammu, Camp Office, GMC Doctor’s Guest House, Maheshpura Chowk, AIIMS, Jammu, 180001.

Application Fees

The application fees is 1000/- for General / OBC / EWS category candidates. No fee for SC, ST & PwBD candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIIMS Jammu.

Sign out