AIIMS Patna recruitment 2023: Apply for Professor and other posts at aiimspatna.edu.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 23, 2023 12:29 PM IST

AIIMS Patna invites applications for Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor posts.

All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Patna has invited applications for Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is 15 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News. The advertisement was published in the employment news on September 23. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at aiimspatna.edu.in.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023: Apply for Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor Posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 93 vacancies.

Details:

Professor: 33 vacancies

Additional Professor: 18 vacancies

Associate Professor: 22 vacancies

Assistant Professor: 20 vacancies

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023 age limit: The upper age limit is 50 years for the post of Assistant Professor and Associate Professor. For the post of Additional Professor and Professor, the upper age limit is 58 years.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 2000 for General/OBC Candidates. For EWS and SC/ST CandidatesCandidates the application fee is 1200. PwBD candidates are exempted from the payment of application fee.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details on the notification.

