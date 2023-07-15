All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur has invited applictaions for 358 Non- Faculty posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is July 31. Interested candidates can submit the application form through the official website at www.aiimsraipur.edu.in. Previously the last date for the submission of the application form was July 19. AIIMS Raipur recruitment 2023: Apply for 358 Non-Faculty posts till July 31

AIIMS Raipur recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 358 Non- Faculty posts.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for General, OBC and EWS candidates. For SC, ST, PwBD, Female and Ex-Serviceman candidates the application fee is ₹100.

