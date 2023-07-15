Home / Education / Employment News / AIIMS Raipur recruitment 2023: Apply for 358 Non-Faculty posts till July 31

AIIMS Raipur recruitment 2023: Apply for 358 Non-Faculty posts till July 31

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 15, 2023 12:38 PM IST

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur is recruiting for 358 Non-Faculty posts. The deadline for applications is July 31.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur has invited applictaions for 358 Non- Faculty posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is July 31. Interested candidates can submit the application form through the official website at www.aiimsraipur.edu.in. Previously the last date for the submission of the application form was July 19.

AIIMS Raipur recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 358 Non- Faculty posts.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 1000 for General, OBC and EWS candidates. For SC, ST, PwBD, Female and Ex-Serviceman candidates the application fee is 100.

Direct link to apply 

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at aiimsraipur.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the Vacancy tab

Next, click on the Non-Faculty

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit and take print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
© 2023 HindustanTimes
