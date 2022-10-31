Home / Education / Employment News / Allahabad HC recruitment 2022: 3932 vacancies on offer, details here

Allahabad HC recruitment 2022: 3932 vacancies on offer, details here

Published on Oct 31, 2022

Interested candidates can apply online at recruitment.nta.nic.in till November 13.

Allahabad High Court has invited applications for recruitment to various posts of Stenographer Grade-III, Group ‘C’ Clerical Cadre, Group ‘D’ Cadre and Driver (Category ‘C’ Grade IV). Interested candidates can apply online at recruitment.nta.nic.in. The online application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of application form is November 13.

Allahabad HC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 3932 vacancies of which 1186 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer Grade-III, 1021 vacancies are for Group ‘C’ Clerical Cadre Posts, 26 vacancies are for Driver (Category ‘C’ Grade IV), and 1699 vacancies are for Group ‘D’ Cadre Posts.

Allahabad HC recruitment 2022 application fee: For the Stenographer Grade-III post the application fee is 1000 for f General (UR), O.B.C. and E.W.S. Category.

For the Junior Assistant & Paid Apprentices post the application fee is 850 for General (UR), O.B.C. and E.W.S. Category.

For the Group 'D' posts the application fee is 800.

Allahabad HC recruitment 2022: How to apply

