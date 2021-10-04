Andhra Pradesh: APPSC to begin AYUSH medical officer recruitment today

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will start the recruitment process today, October 4, for 151 medical officers in the AYUSH department. The Commission had released the job notification on September 24. The application forms will be available on the official website of the Commission, psc.ap.gov.in. The last date for submission of the application form is October 25.

APPSC job details

“The applicant who desires to apply for the above post shall login the Commission’s Website, with his/her registered OTPR number. In case the candidate is applying for the first time to the posts notified by A.P.P.S.C. he/she shall register his/her bio-data particulars through One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) on the Commission’s Website viz., https://psc.ap.gov.in Once applicant registers his/her particulars, a user ID is generated and sent to his/her registered mobile number and email ID,” the Commission has said about the registration process.

Out of the total number of vacancies, 72 are for Ayurveda discipline, 53 for homeopathy and 26 for Unani.

Only those candidates who have a degree in the relevant discipline with one-year compulsory internship and are a permanent Registered Medical Practitioner in the concerned field within the meaning of the Law for the time being existing in the State are eligible for these posts.

“The selection to the post shall be on the basis of written examination in computer based recruitment test mode conducted by the Commission. The dates of written examination will be announced separately,” the Commission has said.

