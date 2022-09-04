APSC Recruitment 2022: Lecturer and other posts on offer, apply at apsc.nic.in

Assam Public Service Commission, APSC has invited application for the post of Lecturer and Programme Cum Script Writer in State Council of Educational Research and Training, SCERT Assam. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application fee is September 30.

APSC Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 18 vacancies of which 16 vacancies are for the post of Lecturer and 2 for the post of Programme cum Script Writer.

APSC Recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹250 for General/EWS Candidate. For SC/ST/OBC/MOBC the application fee is ₹150.

APSC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Application form may be obtained by downloading from the APSC’s website www.apsc.nic.in . Application form DR (New form).

Candidates have to fill the application and submit the application form to the following Address “Deputy Secretary, APSC, Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati781022”.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

