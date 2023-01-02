Assam Police recruitment:928 posts of Grade IV staff on offer, details here

Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has notified vacancies for 928 posts of Grade IV Staff in various departments. The application process will commence on January 10 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is February 8, 2023. Interested candidates can apply at www.slprbassam.in.

Assam Police recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 928 vacancies of Grade IV Staff in various departments.

Assam Police recruitment age limit: For the posts of Assam Commando Battalions candidates should be between the age of 18 to 25 years as of July 1, 2022. For the post of Assam Police, DGCD & CHGH AND F & ES candidates should be between the age of 18 to 40 years as of July 1, 2022.

Assam Police recruitment: Know how to apply

Interested candidates can apply online at www.slprbassam.in from January 10 till February 8.

Notification here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON