Home / Education / Employment News / Assam Police recruitment:928 posts of Grade IV staff on offer, details here

Assam Police recruitment:928 posts of Grade IV staff on offer, details here

employment news
Published on Jan 02, 2023 04:01 PM IST

SLPRB has notified vacancies for 928 posts of Grade IV Staff in various departments.

Assam Police recruitment:928 posts of Grade IV staff on offer
Assam Police recruitment:928 posts of Grade IV staff on offer
ByHT Education Desk

Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has notified vacancies for 928 posts of Grade IV Staff in various departments. The application process will commence on January 10 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is February 8, 2023. Interested candidates can apply at www.slprbassam.in.

Assam Police recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 928 vacancies of Grade IV Staff in various departments.

Assam Police recruitment age limit: For the posts of Assam Commando Battalions candidates should be between the age of 18 to 25 years as of July 1, 2022. For the post of Assam Police, DGCD & CHGH AND F & ES candidates should be between the age of 18 to 40 years as of July 1, 2022.

Assam Police recruitment: Know how to apply

Interested candidates can apply online at www.slprbassam.in from January 10 till February 8.

Notification here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assam recruitment
assam recruitment

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out