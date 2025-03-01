Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 400 posts at bankofindia.co.in, direct link here

Bank of India, BOI has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank of India at bankofindia.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 400 posts in the organisation. BOI Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 400 posts, direct link here

The registration process begins on March 1 and will conclude on March 15, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post must possess a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized university or any equivalent qualifications recognized by central government. The candidate should have passed his/her graduation degree between 01.04.2021 and 01.01.2025. The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 to 28 years. The candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.01.1997 and not later than 01.01.2005 (both days inclusive).

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of f (i) online written test and (ii) test of local language. The online exam will comprise of 100 questions of 100 marks. The exam will have questions from General / Financial Awareness, English Language, Quantitative & Reasoning Aptitude and Computer Knowledge. The Total duration of examination would be 90 minutes.

The candidate applying for vacancies of a particular state, should be proficient (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) in any one of the local languages of that state (to be specified at the time of calling the applications). The test of local language will be conducted after qualifying the online written examination.

IDBI Bank Junior Assistant Manager Recruitment 2025: Registration for 650 posts begins at idbibank.in, direct link here

Application Fee

The application/ intimation fee for PwBD category candidates is ₹400/-+ GST. For Schedule Caste / Schedule Tribe / All Women candidates, the application fee is ₹600/- +GST and ₹800/-+GST for all other candidates. The payment of application fee should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bank of India.