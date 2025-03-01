IDBI Bank Junior Assistant Manager Recruitment 2025: Registration for 650 posts begins at idbibank.in, direct link here
IDBI Bank Junior Assistant Manager Recruitment 2025 registration begins. The direct link is given here to apply.
IDBI Bank has started the registration process for Junior Assistant Manager posts on March 1, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the post can do it through the official website of IDBI Bank at idbibank.in. The last date to apply is March 12, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 650 posts in the organisation.
The recruitment is being carried out for admission to IDBI-PGDBF through Manipal Academy of BFSI, Bengaluru and Nitte Education International Pvt. Ltd. (NEIPL), Greater Noida. The appointment of candidates in IDBI Bank as Junior Assistant Manager (Grade “O”) is subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria of age, educational qualification etc.
Candidates who want to apply for the post should have graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university. The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 to 25 years i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than 01.03.2000 and not later than 01.03.2005 (both dates inclusive).
Direct link to apply for IDBI Bank Junior Assistant Manager Recruitment 2025
IDBI Bank Junior Assistant Manager Recruitment 2025: How to apply
To apply for the post candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of IDBI Bank at idbibank.in.
2. Click on careers link and then to current openings link.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on IDBI Bank Junior Assistant Manager Recruitment 2025 link.
4. Register yourself and login to the account.
5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
6. Download the confirmation page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The application fee is ₹1050/- for all others category candidates and ₹250/- for SC/ST/PWD candidates (Only Intimation Charges). The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets by providing information as asked on the screen.
