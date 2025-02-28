HPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Registration for 2424 posts reopens on March 1 at hpsc.gov.in, notice here

Haryana Public Service Commission has decided to reopen the registration process for HPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025 on March 1, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Assistant Professor posts can check the official notice through the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in. HPSC Asst Prof Recruitment 2025: Registration for 2424 posts reopens tomorrow

The last date to apply for the post is March 15, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 2424 posts in the organisation.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have a good academic record with a Master’s degree with 55% marks in a concerned/ relevant/ allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from a accredited foreign university. All the candidates should have knowledge of Hindi/ Sanskrit upto matric standard or in higher education.

The age limit should be between 21 years to 42 years, as on before the 15 days of the month net preceding the last date of submission of application to the Commission.

HPSC Asst Prof Recruitment 2025: How to apply online

All those candidates who are eligible to apply for the posts can check the steps to apply given here.

1. Visit the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.

2. Click on apply online link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once the registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for male candidates is ₹1000/- and for female candidates is ₹250/-. The category wise application fee payable through net banking, debit card and credit card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of HPSC.