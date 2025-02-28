Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Registration for 2424 posts reopens on March 1 at hpsc.gov.in, notice here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Feb 28, 2025 04:36 PM IST

HPSC will recruit for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply for 2424 posts from March 1, 2025. 

Haryana Public Service Commission has decided to reopen the registration process for HPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025 on March 1, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Assistant Professor posts can check the official notice through the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC Asst Prof Recruitment 2025: Registration for 2424 posts reopens tomorrow
HPSC Asst Prof Recruitment 2025: Registration for 2424 posts reopens tomorrow

The last date to apply for the post is March 15, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 2424 posts in the organisation.

12 lakh jobs, 34 lakh employment opportunities in Bihar by poll date: Governor

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have a good academic record with a Master’s degree with 55% marks in a concerned/ relevant/ allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from a accredited foreign university. All the candidates should have knowledge of Hindi/ Sanskrit upto matric standard or in higher education.

The age limit should be between 21 years to 42 years, as on before the 15 days of the month net preceding the last date of submission of application to the Commission.

HPSC Asst Prof Recruitment 2025: How to apply online

All those candidates who are eligible to apply for the posts can check the steps to apply given here.

1. Visit the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.

2. Click on apply online link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once the registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

HPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024: Registration for 2424 posts begins on August 7 at hpsc.gov.in

The application fee for male candidates is 1000/- and for female candidates is 250/-. The category wise application fee payable through net banking, debit card and credit card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of HPSC.

Official Notice Here

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On