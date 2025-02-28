12 lakh jobs, 34 lakh employment opportunities in Bihar by poll date: Governor

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Friday said that the state government’s commitment to ‘development with justice’ was reflected through its Seven Resolves (Part-2) programme for inclusive growth, zero tolerance to corruption, generation of employment and top priority to peaceful social order, while the Centre was extending full support to add pace to state’s developmental journey. The Governor said the 7 Resolves programme were launched in 2015 to take Bihar on the development trajectory. (PTI)

Khan, who took oath as Governor on January 2 this year, was addressing the joint sitting of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and the Bihar Legislative Council on the first day of the Budget session - the last Budget session of the Nitish government before the state goes to polls later this year - in the Central Hall.

The Governor said the 7 Resolves programme were launched in 2015 to take Bihar on the development trajectory after all the hard work since 2005 to meet the basic requirement of electricity, roads and potable water and 7 Resolves (Part-2) was started in 2020 to give 10-lakh jobs and 10-lakh employment opportunities to youth in the state.

“Over 9.35-lakh have already been provided jobs. Recruitment process is on for the remaining posts and the government has now resolved to provide 12-lakh jobs to youth of the state by the time the election is announced. As far as employment generation is concerned, it has already reached 24-lakh against the initial estimate of 10 lakh and the figure would reach 34-lakh in the remaining months before election,” he added.

The Governor said that the ‘Laghu Udyami Yojana’ has been started to give financial assistance of ₹2-lakh to 94-lakh poor families from all communities identified as poor in the caste survey conducted in the state.

Khan said that the Central government had also made major announcements in this year’s budget for the state development. “In last year’s Union Budget also, special financial help was announced for various infrastructure projects as well as Kosi-Mechi link project for flood protection in Bihar,” he added.

He said that the fourth agriculture roadmap has been launched with ₹162268-crore approved for development of the farm sector, as the previous three roadmaps had benefited farmers and contributed to growth in production of food grains and vegetables, and self reliance in fishery.

Highlighting Nitish government’s achievements, the Governor said there had been a turnaround in the health and education sector as well, while the government had given special focus on women empowerment through a slew of initiatives, including 50% quota in panchayati Raj institutions and 35% in government jobs for them.

As the Governor started his address, some CPI-ML workers stood up with chains in their hands in a symbolic protest over the way illegal Indian immigrants in the US have been deported with hand cuffs.