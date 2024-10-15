Bank of Maharashtra Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 600 posts at bankofmaharashtra.in, direct link here

Bank of Maharashtra has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the organization's official website at bankofmaharashtra.in. This recruitment drive will fill 600 posts. Bank of Maharashtra Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 600 posts, link here (Bloomberg/Picture for representation)

The registration process started on October 14 and will end on October 24, 2024. Candidates must first register on the NATS portal. Read below for eligibility, the selection process, and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University / Institutes approved by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies.

The apprentice should be proficient in local language (Reading, Writing and Speaking) of State / UT. The apprentice should produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet / certificate evidencing one of the languages as local language.

Age Limit

Candidates should be a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 28 years of age.

Stipend

The apprentices are eligible for a stipend of Rs. 9000/—per month for the engagement period of one year. They are not eligible for any other allowances/benefits.

Selection Process

Candidates shall be required to register online applications on the bank’s website with 12th percentage (HSC/10+2) / Diploma percentage. The merit list for apprentice engagement will be prepared State-wise in descending order on the basis of marks/percentage obtained in 12th (HSC/10+2) / Diploma examination.

The engagement of selected apprentices is subject to their being declared medically fit, verification of antecedents, and other formalities as decided by the Bank.

The finally selected candidates shall have to submit their applications along with the requisite documents through web portal https://nats.education.gov.in.

Application Fee

The application fee for UR/EWS/OBC category is ₹150+GST, application fee for SC/ST category is ₹100+GST and PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.