Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bank of Maharashtra Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 600 posts at bankofmaharashtra.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Oct 15, 2024 02:55 PM IST

Bank of Maharashtra will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the direct link given below.

Bank of Maharashtra has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the organization's official website at bankofmaharashtra.in. This recruitment drive will fill 600 posts.

Bank of Maharashtra Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 600 posts, link here (Bloomberg/Picture for representation)
Bank of Maharashtra Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 600 posts, link here (Bloomberg/Picture for representation)

The registration process started on October 14 and will end on October 24, 2024. Candidates must first register on the NATS portal. Read below for eligibility, the selection process, and other details.

HPSC PGT Examination 2024 rescheduled, direct link to download revised timetable and other details here

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

  • Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University / Institutes approved by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies.
  • The apprentice should be proficient in local language (Reading, Writing and Speaking) of State / UT. The apprentice should produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet / certificate evidencing one of the languages as local language.

Age Limit

Candidates should be a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 28 years of age.

Stipend

The apprentices are eligible for a stipend of Rs. 9000/—per month for the engagement period of one year. They are not eligible for any other allowances/benefits.

Selection Process

Candidates shall be required to register online applications on the bank’s website with 12th percentage (HSC/10+2) / Diploma percentage. The merit list for apprentice engagement will be prepared State-wise in descending order on the basis of marks/percentage obtained in 12th (HSC/10+2) / Diploma examination.

The engagement of selected apprentices is subject to their being declared medically fit, verification of antecedents, and other formalities as decided by the Bank.

The finally selected candidates shall have to submit their applications along with the requisite documents through web portal https://nats.education.gov.in.

Application Fee

The application fee for UR/EWS/OBC category is 150+GST, application fee for SC/ST category is 100+GST and PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

Detailed Notification Here 

Direct link to apply here 

Elevate your career with...
See more
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On