HPSC PGT Examination 2024 rescheduled, direct link to download revised timetable and other details here

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 14, 2024 07:01 PM IST

HPSC PGT Examination 2024 has been rescheduled. Candidates can download the revised timetable via the direct link given below.

The Haryana Public Service Commission, HPSC, has rescheduled the dates of screening tests / subject knowledge tests for the Haryana PGT examinations. Candidates can check the timetable on the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC PGT Examination 2024 has been rescheduled. Check revised schedule via direct link given here,
HPSC PGT Examination 2024 has been rescheduled. Check revised schedule via direct link given here,

As per the revised schedule, the examination for Post Graduate Teachers in Economics (ROH & Mewat Cadre), English (ROH Cadre), Hindi (Mewat Cadre), and Ayurvedic Medical Officer in Health & Ayush Department will be now conducted on November 3, 2024.

Furthermore, candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website on October 28, 2024.

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK REVISED TIMETABLE

The dates of the other examinations remain unchanged.

Notably, through the recruitment examination, the HPSC aims to fill tentatively 3069 vacancies of PGTs.

HPSC PGT Examination 2024: How to check the timetable on the official website

Candidates who want to download the revised timetable can follow the steps mentioned below:

  • Visit the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, go to the notifications tab and click on it.
  • Click on the link titled “Announcement regarding download admit card for re-scheduled Screening Test/Subject Knowledge Test for the posts of PGT-Economics (Advt. No. 21/2024), PGT-English (Advt. No. 22/2024), PGT-Hindi (Advt. No. 25/2024) & Ayurvedic Medical Officer (Advt. No. 16/2024) from 28.10.2024 onwards.”
  • The revised timetable will be opened in a new window.
  • Download the revised timetable.
  • Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

