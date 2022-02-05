Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment: Apply for 500 Generalist Officer vacancies

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment: The online application process for the post of Generalist Officers in Scale II and Scale III Project 2022-23 in Bank of Maharashtra began on Saturday, February 5 The application process will end on February 22. Interested candidates can apply for the above-said vacancies through the official website of the bank of Maharashtra at bankofmaharashtra.in.

Bank of Maharashtra recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment is being conducted to fill 500 vacancies out of which 203 vacancies are for the Unreserved category, 50 vacancies are for the EWS category, 137 vacancies are for the OBC category, 37 vacancies are for the ST category and 75 vacancies are for the SC category.

Bank of Maharashtra recruitment Age Limit: The minimum age limit of the candidates should be 25 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 35 years for the post of Generalist Officer Scale-II and 38 for the post of Generalist Officer Scale- III.

Bank of Maharashtra recruitment Application Fee: The application fee is ₹1180 for the unreserved/EWS/OBC category. For SC/ST category the application fee is ₹118. PwBD/Women candidates are exempted from fee payment of application fee.

Bank of Maharashtra recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of the Bank of Maharashtra at bankofmaharashtra.in.

Click on the career page.

Click on “Apply Online” under Generalist officers in Scale II and Scale III Project 2022-23.

Register and fill the application form.

Submit the application fee.

Take the printout of the application form.