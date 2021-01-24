IND USA
BARC Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
employment news

BARC Recruitment 2021: 63 vacancies for Nurse, Driver and others on offer

  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at barc.gov.in on or before February 15, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:03 PM IST

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Nurse, Driver, Stipendiary Trainee, and various other posts on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at barc.gov.in on or before February 15, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 63 vacancies, out of which 53 vacancies are for direct recruitment and 10 for Stipendiary Trainee.

Educational Qualification:

Medical/Scientific Officer/E (Nuclear Medicine): A candidate should have an MS/MD or equivalent (Nuclear Medicine) from a recognized University with 4 years of experience after acquiring the prescribed qualifications.

Technical Officer: A candidate should be M.Sc. with 60% marks+DMRIT/DNMT/DFIT with 50% marks+04 years exp.

Nurse: A candidate should have XII Standard and Diploma in Nursing & Midwifery (03 years course) + Valid Registration as Nurse from Central/State Nursing Council in India is Mandatory.

Scientific Assistant: A candidate should possess a B.Sc. with 60 percent marks followed by Post Graduate (PG) Diploma in Medical Lab Technology with 60 percent marks or B.Sc with 60 percent marks.

Driver: A candidate should have HSC (Class 12th) (Science with Chemistry) or equivalent with min. 50 percent of marks + valid Heavy Vehicle Driving License (DL) with min. one (01) year driving exp. + Certificate Course in Fire Fighting (CCFF) equipment such as Fire Extinguisher etc., from the State Fire Training Centres.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here's the direct link to apply online.

