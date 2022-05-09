BECIL DEO recruitment: 86 vacancies on offer, apply till May 22

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for 86 vacancies of Data Entry Operator. The application process is underway and the last date to apply is May 22. Candidates can submit their application form online through the official website at www.becil.com.

BECIL DEO recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 86 vacancies of Data Entry Operator.

BECIL DEO recruitment eligibility criteria: Candidates should be Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university. Candidates should have knowledge of Typing, Minimum Speed should be 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi.

BECIL DEO recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹ ₹750 for General, OBC candidates, Ex-Serviceman and Women. However, the application fee for the SC/ST and EWS/PH candidates is ₹450.

Direct link to apply

BECIL Recruitment 2022: How To Apply

Go to the BECIL website at www.becil.com

Click on the ‘Careers’ section on the homepage

Click on ‘Registration Form (Online)’

Fill in all the required details

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the application form

Email your scanned documents to the Email Id mentioned in the last page of

application form.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.