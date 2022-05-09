BECIL DEO recruitment: 86 vacancies on offer, apply till May 22
- BECIL DEO recruitment: Applications are invited for 86 vacancies. Interested candidates an apply till May 22.
Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for 86 vacancies of Data Entry Operator. The application process is underway and the last date to apply is May 22. Candidates can submit their application form online through the official website at www.becil.com.
BECIL DEO recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 86 vacancies of Data Entry Operator.
BECIL DEO recruitment eligibility criteria: Candidates should be Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university. Candidates should have knowledge of Typing, Minimum Speed should be 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi.
BECIL DEO recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹ ₹750 for General, OBC candidates, Ex-Serviceman and Women. However, the application fee for the SC/ST and EWS/PH candidates is ₹450.
BECIL Recruitment 2022: How To Apply
Go to the BECIL website at www.becil.com
Click on the ‘Careers’ section on the homepage
Click on ‘Registration Form (Online)’
Fill in all the required details
Upload all the required documents
Pay the application fee
Submit the application form
Email your scanned documents to the Email Id mentioned in the last page of
application form.
Candidates can check the detailed notification here.
