BECIL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 110 Paramedical, other vacancies in Delhi NCR

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limiter (BECIL) has invited online applications for filling up 110 paramedical and other vacancies at a central government hospital in Delhi-NCR. Candidates can apply for it in the careers section of the website becil.com. The application deadline is November 23.

Vacancy details:

Jr. Physiotherapist: 1 vacancy

Educational Qualification:

1. Inter(Science)

2. Degree in Physiotherapy

Salary: ₹25,000 per month

MTS: 18 vacancies

Qualification: Matriculation from a recognized board/institution.

Experience: -Preference will be given experienced candidates. Fresher can also be considered.

Salary: ₹18,486 per month

DEO: 28 vacancies

Essential qualification & experience:

1. Minimum Class 12th passed

2. Well conversant with computer packages: Windows Word, Excel course of DOEACC or equivalent from any government or recognized private institute. Good working knowledge of computer and internet/E-mail is required.

3. Typing speed of more than 35 words per minutes in English is also required.

Salary: ₹22,516 per month

Technologist (OT): 8 vacancies

Educational qualification:

i) BSc (Anesthesia & Operation Theatre Technologist) or

ii) BSc OT Technologist /BSc Anesthesia Technology from a recognized University/Institute.

Salary: ₹22,516 per month

PCM: 1 vacancy

Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Life Sciences with full time Post Graduate qualification in Hospital (or Healthcare) Management from a recognized University.

Experience: At least one year experience in a hospital.

Age Limit: Not more than 40 years old on the date of joining.

Salary: ₹30,000 per month

EMT: 36 vacancies

Qualification:

1. EMT-Basic/EMT-Advanced certification from institutes approved by Health Sector Skill Council under the National Skill Development Programme or

2. Pre-Hospital Trauma Technician qualification from institutes approved by the Directorate General of Health Services.

Salary: ₹22,516 per month

Driver: 4 vacancies.

Qualification:

1. Class 10 pass

2. Valid Driving License for driving heavy vehicles.

3. Knowledge of motor mechanism.

4. Work experience of 3 years

Salary: Rs.22,516 per month

MLT: 8 vacancies

Qualification:

Bachelor’s Degree in Medical Laboratory Technologists / Medical Laboratory Science (Physics, Chemistry and Biology / Biotechnology) with two year of experience in the relevant field.

Salary: ₹24,440 per month

PCC: 3 vacancies

Qualification & experience: Full time Bachelor’s Degree in Life Sciences (preferred) or Bachelor’s degree in any field

Experience: At least one year experience in a hospital.

Age limit: Not more than 35 years on the date of joining.

Salary: ₹24,440 per month

Radiographer: 2 vacancies

Qualification:

BSc Hons in Radiography or BSc in Radiography in a three years course

Salary: Rs.25,000 per month

Lab Attendant: 1 vacancy

Qualification: Class 12th pass (Science) with 2 years’ experience of lab as a Lab Attendant.

Salary: ₹22,516 per month

For notification, click here.

