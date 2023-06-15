Bharat Electronics Limited has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Interested candidates can appear for walk in interview to be conducted on June 21 and 22, 2023. The official notification is available to candidates on the official site of BEL at bel-india.in. BEL to recruit for Apprentice posts, walk in interview on June 21, 22(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The organization is engaging Engineering Graduates to undergo Apprenticeship Training for a period of one year under NATS through BoAT, Southern Region. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate’s domicile must be from Southern Region (Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala & Pondicherry) only. Candidates should possess a Graduation from a recognized Board/University on or after January 1, 2021. The age limit of the candidate should be below 25 years of age.

Selection Process

Selection of candidates for apprenticeship training is purely on the basis of merit of the marks secured in the written test.

Other Details

Candidates will have to appear for walk in interview at Hongirana Centre For Learning & Development (Cld) Bharat Electronics Limited Jalahalli Post Bengaluru – 560 013. Appearing candidates should carry original documents along with 1 xerox copy of the documents listed in the notification.