Home / Education / Employment News / BEL to recruit for Apprentice posts, walk in interview on June 21, 22

BEL to recruit for Apprentice posts, walk in interview on June 21, 22

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 15, 2023 02:52 PM IST

BEL to recruit for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can appear for walk in interview on June 21 and 22, 2023.

Bharat Electronics Limited has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Interested candidates can appear for walk in interview to be conducted on June 21 and 22, 2023. The official notification is available to candidates on the official site of BEL at bel-india.in.

BEL to recruit for Apprentice posts, walk in interview on June 21, 22(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
BEL to recruit for Apprentice posts, walk in interview on June 21, 22(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The organization is engaging Engineering Graduates to undergo Apprenticeship Training for a period of one year under NATS through BoAT, Southern Region. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate’s domicile must be from Southern Region (Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala & Pondicherry) only. Candidates should possess a Graduation from a recognized Board/University on or after January 1, 2021. The age limit of the candidate should be below 25 years of age.

Selection Process

Selection of candidates for apprenticeship training is purely on the basis of merit of the marks secured in the written test.

Other Details

Candidates will have to appear for walk in interview at Hongirana Centre For Learning & Development (Cld) Bharat Electronics Limited Jalahalli Post Bengaluru – 560 013. Appearing candidates should carry original documents along with 1 xerox copy of the documents listed in the notification.

Detailed Notification Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri
sarkari naukri
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out