Bihar BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 live updates: Notification out for 69000+ posts

Bihar Public Service Commission has released the notification for over 69,000+ school teacher vacancies. The BPSC will begin the registration process for BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 on November 5. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 69,706 posts of school teachers under the education department, Bihar and a total of 916 vacancies under the backward class welfare department. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Bihar BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 live : Notification out for 69000+ posts

The deadline for the submission of the registration fee is November 14. However, candidates can register and pay the late fee till November 17. The application process will commence on November 10 and the last date to submit the application form is November 25.