Bihar BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 live updates: Notification out for 69000+ posts
Bihar BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 live updates: Notification released for 69000+ School teacher vacancies.
Bihar Public Service Commission has released the notification for over 69,000+ school teacher vacancies. The BPSC will begin the registration process for BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 on November 5. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 69,706 posts of school teachers under the education department, Bihar and a total of 916 vacancies under the backward class welfare department. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The deadline for the submission of the registration fee is November 14. However, candidates can register and pay the late fee till November 17. The application process will commence on November 10 and the last date to submit the application form is November 25.
Nov 04, 2023 09:18 PM IST
BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: District wise vacancy details
BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details
Class 6th to 8th: 31,982 vacancies
Class 9th to 10th : 18,877 vacancies
Class 9th to 10th special school: 270 vacancies
Class 11th to 12th: 18,577 vacancies
BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Important dates
BPSC TRE 2023 registration begins on November 5
Last date to submit the registration fee is November 14
Last date to register and pay the late fee is November 17
Start date of online application: November 10
Last date for filling the online application: November 25 ( non-extendable)
Bihar Public Service Commission: Register from November 5
BPSC will commence the registration process on November 5 and the last date for the submission of the registration fee is November 14.
Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2023: Notification released
BPS Tecaher Recruitment 2023 notification released for the 69,000+ posts.
