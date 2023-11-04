close_game
Bihar BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 live updates: Notification out for 69000+ posts
Live

Bihar BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 live updates: Notification out for 69000+ posts

Nov 04, 2023 09:18 PM IST
Bihar BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 live updates: Notification released for 69000+ School teacher vacancies.

Bihar Public Service Commission has released the notification for over 69,000+ school teacher vacancies. The BPSC will begin the registration process for BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 on November 5. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 69,706 posts of school teachers under the education department, Bihar and a total of 916 vacancies under the backward class welfare department. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 live : Notification out for 69000+ posts
Bihar BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 live : Notification out for 69000+ posts

The deadline for the submission of the registration fee is November 14. However, candidates can register and pay the late fee till November 17. The application process will commence on November 10 and the last date to submit the application form is November 25.

  • Nov 04, 2023 09:18 PM IST

    BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: District wise vacancy details

    Class 6th to 8th

    Class 9th to 10th

    Class 9th to 10th special school teacher

    Class 11th and 12th

  • Nov 04, 2023 09:14 PM IST

    BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

    Class 6th to 8th: 31,982 vacancies

    Class 9th to 10th : 18,877 vacancies

    Class 9th to 10th special school: 270 vacancies

    Class 11th to 12th: 18,577 vacancies

  • Nov 04, 2023 09:07 PM IST

    BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Important dates

    BPSC TRE 2023 registration begins on November 5

    Last date to submit the registration fee is November 14

    Last date to register and pay the late fee is November 17

    Start date of online application: November 10

    Last date for filling the online application: November 25 ( non-extendable)

  • Nov 04, 2023 09:01 PM IST

    Bihar Public Service Commission: Register from November 5

    BPSC will commence the registration process on November 5 and the last date for the submission of the registration fee is November 14.

  • Nov 04, 2023 08:54 PM IST

    Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2023: Notification released

    BPS Tecaher Recruitment 2023 notification released for the 69,000+ posts.

  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
