Bihar Civil Court Recruitment: Last date to apply for 7692 posts

Bihar Civil Court Recruitment: The application process for 7692 Class III/Group-C vacancies at subordinate courts of Bihar will end today, October 20. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their forms on the official website, districts.ecourts.gov.in.

Application forms can be submitted up to 11:59 pm tonight. There is no provision of offline applications.

Of the total 7692 notified vacancies, 3325 vacancies are for the post of Clerk, 1562 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer, 1132 for the post of Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer and 1673 for the post of Peon/Orderly.

Candidates applying for more than one post need to submit separate applications for each.

For Clerk, Peon, Court Reader posts, candidates will be shortlisted through Preliminary Test, written test, and interview.

For Stenographer posts, a Preliminary Test, written test, steno test and viva voce will be conducted.

How to apply for Bihar Civil Court Recruitment 2022

Go to official website, districts.ecourts.gov.in.

Click on ‘States’ then ‘Bihar’ and ‘Patna’.

Click on Recruitment tab.

Click on the apply link for Clerk, Stenographer, Peon/Orderly, and Court Reader posts.

Fill the application form, upload documents, and pay fee.

Submit and save the final page.

Direct link to apply.

