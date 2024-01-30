 Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2024: Apply for ASO, Junior Clerk, and other post - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Employment News / Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2024: Apply for ASO, Junior Clerk, and other posts till Feb 15

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2024: Apply for ASO, Junior Clerk, and other posts till Feb 15

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 30, 2024 12:29 PM IST

Apply online for Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2024.

The Bihar Vidhan Sabha has invited application process for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Section Officer, Assistant Care Taker, Junior Clerk, Reporter, Personal Assistant, Stenographer, Library Attendant, Office Attendant (Darban), Office Attendant (Mali/ Safai Karmi/ Farrash) posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at vidhansabha.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Vidhan Sabha invites applications for various posts.
Bihar Vidhan Sabha invites applications for various posts.

The applictaion process commenced on January 29 and the last date for submitting the applictaion form is February 15. The last Date for Payment of the Examination Fee is February 17.

Direct link to apply

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 109 vacancies.

Vacancy details:

Assistant Section Officer: 50

Assistant Care Taker: 4

Junior Clerk: 19

Reporter: 13

Personal Assistant: 4

Stenographer: 5

Library Attendant:1

Office Attendant (Darban):2

Office Attendant (Mali/ Safai Karmi/ Farrash): 11

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website vidhansabha.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Recruitment tab

Next, click on the Recruitment tab

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill out the application form

Pay the applictaion fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the applications

Take a printout for future reference.

For more details candidates can check the detailed notifications below:

Adv. No. - 01/2024

Adv. No. - 02/2024

Adv. No. - 03/2024

Adv. No. - 04/2024

