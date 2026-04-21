Bombay High Court has released the Bombay High Court Hall Ticket 2026 for peon posts. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of Bombay High Court at bhc.gov.in. Bombay High Court Hall Ticket 2026 for peon posts released at bhc.gov.in, direct link to download here

The screening test will be held for all provisionally eligible candidates for the posts of Clerk, Staff-Car-Driver and Peon/Hamal/Farash on April 24, 2026.

Direct link to download Bombay High Court Hall Ticket 2026

Bombay High Court Hall Ticket 2026: How to download To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Bombay High Court at bhc.gov.in.

2. Click on Bombay High Court Hall Ticket 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bombay High Court.