BPSC assistant professor final answer key 2020 out for physics & chemistry

employment news
Published on Feb 23, 2023 09:34 PM IST

BPSC assistant professor final answer key 2020 has been released for physics and chemistry papers. Candidates can download the answer key through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Bihar Public Service Commission has released BPSC Assistant Professor Final Answer Key 2020. Candidates who have appeared for Assistant Professor posts can download the answer key through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The answer key has been released for Chemistry and Physics subjects of Booklet series A, B, C and D. The examination was conducted on October 23, 2022 at various exam centres across the state. To download the answer key candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download BPSC assistant professor final answer key 2020 Physics

Direct link to download BPSC assistant professor final answer key 2020 Chemistry

BPSC assistant professor final answer key 2020: How to download

  • Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on BPSC Assistant Professor Final Answer Key 2020 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSC.

