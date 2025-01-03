Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BPSC exam row: MP Pappu Yadav's supporters stage rail blockade in Patna

PTI |
Jan 03, 2025 12:01 PM IST

BPSC exam row: MP Pappu Yadav's supporters stage rail blockade in Patna

Patna, Supporters of independent MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav on Friday held a rail blockade at a station here to press their demand for cancellation of the recent Bihar PSC exam, police said.

BPSC exam row: MP Pappu Yadav's supporters stage rail blockade in Patna
BPSC exam row: MP Pappu Yadav's supporters stage rail blockade in Patna

They gathered at the Sachiwalay Halt Railway Station and squatted on the tracks for a brief period, which caused a delay in the movement of trains, an official said.

"Protesters stopped the Buxar-Fatuha passenger train at Sachivalaya Halt Station around 9 am on Friday. The train was stopped for 20 minutes and after that, it left the station," East Central Railway chief public relation officer Sarswati Chandra told PTI.

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has been on fast unto death since Thursday to press the demand for the cancellation of the 70th Combined Competitive Examination conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission on December 13.

Kishor's protest site was barely a couple of kilometres from Gardani Bagh where civil service aspirants have been holding a round-the-clock sit-in for nearly two weeks.

The administration said the fast unto death at Gandhi Maidan is "illegal as it is not the designated site for holding protests", an official said.

The district police on Thursday registered an FIR against Kishor and others for the demonstration at the restricted site.

"My primary demand, of course, is the cancellation of the exam held on December 13 and conducting a fresh test. I have also heard of allegations that posts to be filled by the exam were virtually put on sale. Such corrupt officials must be identified and brought to justice," Kishor said on Thursday, who was accompanied by many supporters.

The CPI Liberation also announced that its students' wing AISA, along with like-minded organisations, would stage a demonstration in front of the CM's residence during the day "to compel Nitish Kumar to break his silence" on the issue.

Notably, more than five lakh candidates had appeared for the December 13 exam.

Hundreds of candidates at Bapu Pariksha Parisar centre here boycotted the test, alleging that the question paper was leaked.

The BPSC termed the allegation as a conspiracy, though a fresh test was ordered for more than 10,000 candidates who had appeared for the exam at the Bapu Pariksha Parisar centre.

These candidates have been asked to appear on January 4 at 22 newly designated centres across the city.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Discover the complete story...
See more
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On