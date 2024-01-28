BPSC Recruitment 2024: Last date to 1051 Block Agriculture Officer & other posts

Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC will end the application process for 1051 Block Agriculture Officer & other posts today, January 28. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. BPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 1051 Block Agriculture Officer & other posts

BPSC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1051 posts.

Details:

Agriculture Sub Director: 155 posts

Assistant Director (Agricultural Engineering): 19 posts

Assistant Director (Plant Protection): 11 posts

Block Agriculture Officer: 866 posts

BPSC Recruitment 2024 application fee: The application fee is ₹750 for general candidates and ₹200 for candidates in the reserved/unreserved female, SC/ST, and handicapped categories.

BPSC Recruitment 2024 age limit: Candidates from the unreserved male backward class and extremely backward class should be at least 21 years old and no older than 37 years old (male and female). The age limit is forty-two years for women and the SC/ST categories.

BPSC Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply link

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the applictaion

Take print for future reference.