BPSC Recruitment 2024: Last date to 1051 Block Agriculture Officer & other posts
BPSC Recruitment 2024: The application process for 1051 Block Agriculture Officer & other posts ends today.
Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC will end the application process for 1051 Block Agriculture Officer & other posts today, January 28. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.
BPSC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1051 posts.
Details:
Agriculture Sub Director: 155 posts
Assistant Director (Agricultural Engineering): 19 posts
Assistant Director (Plant Protection): 11 posts
Block Agriculture Officer: 866 posts
BPSC Recruitment 2024 application fee: The application fee is ₹750 for general candidates and ₹200 for candidates in the reserved/unreserved female, SC/ST, and handicapped categories.
BPSC Recruitment 2024 age limit: Candidates from the unreserved male backward class and extremely backward class should be at least 21 years old and no older than 37 years old (male and female). The age limit is forty-two years for women and the SC/ST categories.
Direct link to apply
BPSC Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Apply link
Fill out the applictaion form
Upload all the required documents
Pay the applictaion fee
Submit the applictaion
Take print for future reference.