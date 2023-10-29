BPSC TRE phase 2 registration likely in November, exam in December

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has said that registrations for the second phase of school teacher recruitment (for Class 6 to Class 8, Class 9 to 10 and Class 11 to 12) and for teacher/headmaster recruitment under BC and EBC welfare department is likely to begin between November 3 to 14. BPSC TRE phase 2 registration likely in Novembe

BPSC TRE phase 2 written examination is expected to be held from December 7 to 10, it added. Candidates should visit bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in for more details.

Results of the first phase of the examination, which was held for 1,70,461 school teacher vacancies of Teachers in Bihar, have been announced.

Phase 1 exams were held from August 24 to August 26. Merit lists, district-wise allotment lists, scorecards and cut-offs have been announced.

The commission has also launched a window in which candidates can raise objections, if any. The facility will be available from October 29 to November 11 and candidates can use it after logging in to their dasboards on onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The detailed notification of the second phase will mention exact dates, number of vacancies, eligibility criteria, examination scheme, etc. It will be uploaded on bpsc.bih.nic.in in due course of time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON