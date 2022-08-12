BSNL Karnataka circle invites applications for engagement of apprentices

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Karnataka circle has invited online applications from candidates interested in undergoing one year of apprenticeship training.

Applications are invited from degree/graduate (technical/non-technical) and Technical Apprentices/Diploma holders in engineering for undergoing the one year training. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mhrdnats.gov.in.

The application window will open from August 22, 2022. The last date to apply for the vacancies is August 30, 2022.

However, the last date to register to the NATS portal is August 29, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to recruit a total of 100 trainees for the apprenticeship.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of percentage of marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualification in respective disciplines.

Selected candidates will then have to appear for certificate verification.

Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website mhrdnats.gov.in

Enroll in the portal and click on “find establishment”

Upload resume and fill in the form

Upload documents and submit the form