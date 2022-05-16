BSSC Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 2187 vacancies extended

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has extended the last date to apply for for 2187 third graduate level combined competitive exam 2022. The application process will end on May 30. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of BSSC at www.onlinebssc.com.

Proposals are being invited for the following positions: Secretariat Assistant, Planning Assistant, Malaria Inspector, and Data Entry Operator Grade C.

Important Dates for Bihar SSC Graduate Level Notification 2022

Registration for online applications commenced on April 14, 2022.

The deadline for submitting an online application and fee payment is May 30, 2021.

The deadline for the final submission of an online application is June 1, 2022.

BSSC Recruitment 2022 examination fee: The examination fee is Rs.540 for male candidates from the General category, Backward class, and Most Backward class. The fee for SC/ST (permanent Bihar resident) is Rs.135. The fee is Rs135 for women of all classes (permanent Bihar residents). The fee is 540 for candidates of all classes from outside Bihar.

Direct link to apply here

BSSC Recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.onlinebssc.com

On the homepage, click on the lick that reads, "Click on the registration link"

Fill in the application form and upload the required documents

Pay the application fees and click on the submit button

Keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

Candidates can check notification here