BVFCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for Managerial and other posts

Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Managerial and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of BVFC on bvfcl.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 6, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 10 posts in the organization.

Applications received after the last date of submission will neither be entertained nor returned. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Dy. General Manager 1 Post

Deputy General Manager (Finance) 1 Post

Company Secretary 1 Post

Finance Manager 1 Post

Deputy Finance Manager 1 Post

Accounts Officer Gr-1 2 Posts

Accounts Officer Gr-II 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Candidates who will be shortlisted will be called for interview. Posting of the selected candidates shall be at Registered Office of the Corporation, Namrup and their service will be liable to be transferred anywhere within the Corporation.

How to Apply

Candidates who are eligible to apply for the posts should send the filled up application form along with other documents to The Manager (HR), BVFCL, Namrup, P.O. Parbatpur, Dist: Dibrugarh, Assam, Pin-786623 before the last date.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON