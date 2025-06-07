Search Search
Saturday, Jun 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 4500 posts, details here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jun 07, 2025 02:47 PM IST

Central Bank of India will recruit for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for 4500 posts at centralbankofindia.co.in. 

Central Bank of India has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 4500 posts in the organisation.

Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 4500 posts
Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 4500 posts

The last date to apply is June 23, 2025. The last date for payment of fee is June 25, 2025. The online exam will likely be held on first week of July.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have a degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a recognized University by the Govt. of India or any equivalent qualifications recognized as such by the Central Government. The age limit should be between 20 to 28 years. Candidates registered on NATS portal are eligible to apply.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of online examination to be conducted by BFSI SSC and Test of Local Language of the State. The number of questions to be asked is 100 and the maximum marks is 100. There will be no negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests.

The candidates applying for training seats of a particular state, should be proficient (reading, writing, speaking, and understanding) in any one of the specified local languages of that State.

Candidates found suitable for engagement based on the merit list after successful document verification shall be issued digital apprenticeship contracts through the government apprenticeship portals.

Application Fees

The application fee for PwBD category candidates is 400/-+GST. For Schedule Caste / Schedule Tribe / All Women candidates/EWS category candidates, the application fee is 600/- + GST and for all other candidates, the application fee is 800/- + GST. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Central Bank of India.

Detailed Notification Here 

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Employment News / Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 4500 posts, details here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On