Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 4500 posts, details here

Central Bank of India has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 4500 posts in the organisation. Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 4500 posts

The last date to apply is June 23, 2025. The last date for payment of fee is June 25, 2025. The online exam will likely be held on first week of July.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have a degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a recognized University by the Govt. of India or any equivalent qualifications recognized as such by the Central Government. The age limit should be between 20 to 28 years. Candidates registered on NATS portal are eligible to apply.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of online examination to be conducted by BFSI SSC and Test of Local Language of the State. The number of questions to be asked is 100 and the maximum marks is 100. There will be no negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests.

The candidates applying for training seats of a particular state, should be proficient (reading, writing, speaking, and understanding) in any one of the specified local languages of that State.

Candidates found suitable for engagement based on the merit list after successful document verification shall be issued digital apprenticeship contracts through the government apprenticeship portals.

Application Fees

The application fee for PwBD category candidates is ₹400/-+GST. For Schedule Caste / Schedule Tribe / All Women candidates/EWS category candidates, the application fee is ₹600/- + GST and for all other candidates, the application fee is ₹800/- + GST. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Central Bank of India.