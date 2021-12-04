Home / Education / Employment News / Central Railway to recruit for Level 1, 2 posts against scouts & guides quota
employment news

Central Railway to recruit for Level 1, 2 posts against scouts & guides quota

Central Railway to recruit for Level 1, 2 posts against scouts and guide quota. Candidates can check the details below. 
Central Railway to recruit for Level 1, 2 posts against scouts &amp; guides quota(HT file)
Central Railway to recruit for Level 1, 2 posts against scouts & guides quota(HT file)
Published on Dec 04, 2021 10:33 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Central Railway, Railway Recruitment Cell has invited applications from candidates to apply for Level 1 and 2 posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RRC on rrccr.com. The registration process will open on December 6 and will close on December 20, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 12 posts in the organization. 

Two posts of Level 1 and 10 posts i.e., 2 posts each for Mumbai, Bhusawal, Nagpur, Pune and Solapur division in Level 1 will be filled against scouts and guides quota for the year 2021-22. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Eligibility Criteria 

  • Level 2: Candidates should have passed 12th or its equivalent exam with not less than 50 percent marks in the aggregate. 50 percent marks are not to be insisted upon in case of SC/ST/Ex-servicemen or passed matriculation plus course completed act apprenticeship or passed matriculation plus ITI approved by NCVT/ SCVT. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 30 years.
  • Level 1: Candidates should have passed 10th or ITI or equivalent or national apprenticeship certificate granted by NCVT or 10th pass plus National Apprenticeship Certificate granted by NCVT or 10th pass plus ITI. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 33 years.

Examination Fees

Candidates belonging to other category should pay 500/- as application fees and candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD/ Women candidates will have to pay 250/- as application fees. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
central railway sarkari naukri
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 04, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out