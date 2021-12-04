Central Railway to recruit for Level 1, 2 posts against scouts & guides quota

Central Railway, Railway Recruitment Cell has invited applications from candidates to apply for Level 1 and 2 posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RRC on rrccr.com. The registration process will open on December 6 and will close on December 20, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 12 posts in the organization.

Two posts of Level 1 and 10 posts i.e., 2 posts each for Mumbai, Bhusawal, Nagpur, Pune and Solapur division in Level 1 will be filled against scouts and guides quota for the year 2021-22. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have passed 12th or its equivalent exam with not less than 50 percent marks in the aggregate. 50 percent marks are not to be insisted upon in case of SC/ST/Ex-servicemen or passed matriculation plus course completed act apprenticeship or passed matriculation plus ITI approved by NCVT/ SCVT. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 30 years. Level 1: Candidates should have passed 10th or ITI or equivalent or national apprenticeship certificate granted by NCVT or 10th pass plus National Apprenticeship Certificate granted by NCVT or 10th pass plus ITI. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 33 years.

Examination Fees

Candidates belonging to other category should pay ₹500/- as application fees and candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD/ Women candidates will have to pay ₹250/- as application fees.