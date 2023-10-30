CISF Head Constable (GD) Recruitment 2023: Registration for 215 posts begins at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in, link here

Central Industrial Security Force, CISF has started the registration process for Head Constable (GD) posts on October 30, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the post can do it through the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. CISF Head Constable (GD) Recruitment 2023: Registration for 215 posts begins

Meritorious sportsmen and women can apply for 215 posts from today onwards till November 28, 2023. Candidates should be Class 12 pass from a recognised educational Institution with credit of representing State / National / International in games, Sports and Athletics. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 23 years of age.

CISF Head Constable (GD) Recruitment 2023: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

Click on login link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on CISF Head Constable (GD) Recruitment 2023 link.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Once registration is done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹100/- for UR, OBC and EWS category candidates. Female candidates and those candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories are exempted from paying application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CISF.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Exam and College Guide Top Engineering Colleges in India Click here

Click here Top Medical Colleges in India Click here

Click here Popular BBA colleges in India Click here

Click here Explore Scholarships Click here

Click here Top LLB Colleges in India Click here