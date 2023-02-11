Home / Education / Employment News / CME, Ministry of Defence to recruit 119 MTS and other posts, details here

CME, Ministry of Defence to recruit 119 MTS and other posts, details here

Published on Feb 11, 2023 11:55 AM IST

CME, Ministry of Defence will recruit candidates for MTS and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply at cmepune.edu.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

College of Military Engineering, CME, Ministry of Defence has invited applications from candidates to apply for MTS and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of CME, Pune at cmepune.edu.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 119 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply for the posts is till March 4, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Accountant: 1 post
  • Instrument Mechanic: 1 post
  • Senior Mechanic: 2 posts
  • Machine Minder Litho (Offset): 1 post
  • Laboratory Assistant: 3 posts
  • Lower Division Clerk: 14 posts
  • Storekeeper: 2 posts
  • Civilian Motor Driver: 3 posts
  • Library Clerk: 2 posts
  • Sand Modeller: 4 posts
  • Cook: 3 posts
  • Fitter: 6 posts
  • Moulder: 1 post
  • Carpenter: 5 posts
  • Electrician: 2 posts
  • Machinist Wood Working: 1 post
  • Blacksmith: 1 post
  • Painter (Skilled): 1 post
  • Engine Artificer: 1 post
  • Storeman Technical: 1 post
  • Laboratory Attendant: 2 posts
  • Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): 49 posts
  • Lascar: 13 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the written test. The written test will be of Objective Type of multiple choice questions of 10th / 12th / Degree level corresponding to the post applied for. The written test will consist of (i) General Intelligence & Reasoning (ii) Numerical Aptitude (iii) General English (iv) General Awareness.

Detailed Notification Here 

