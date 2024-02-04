 CRPF HCM Final Exams 2023: Results declared on official website, check here - Hindustan Times
CRPF announces results of Head Constable Ministerial Final Exams 2023, 1315 candidates make it to final list

CRPF announces results of Head Constable Ministerial Final Exams 2023, 1315 candidates make it to final list

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 04, 2024 01:39 PM IST

The CRPF has announced the results of Head Constable Ministerial (HCM) Final Examinations 2023, wherein a total of 1315 candidates have been selected.

The Central Reserve Police Force has announced the results of Head Constable Ministerial (HCM) Final Examinations 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results from the official website at rect.crpf.gov.in.

CRPF HCM Final Exams 2023: Results out on official website.
CRPF HCM Final Exams 2023: Results out on official website.

Alternatively, they can also click on this direct link.

The examination was conducted in two phases – first was the computer-based test (CBT) that was held from February 22 to 28, 2023, and the results were declared on November 15.

A total of 65,819 shortlisted candidates then appeared for the Typing Test (Skill Test)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Document Verification (DV)/ Document Medical Examination (DME) on December 21 and 23. The final list of candidates selected for the 1315 vacancies for the post of HCM has now been released by the CRPF.

