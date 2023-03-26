CRPF recruitment 2023: Apply for 9,212 constable posts from March 27

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited applications for 9, 212 constables (Technical & Tradesmen) posts. The application process will begin from tomorrow , March 27 and the last date for the submission of the applictaion form is April 25. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at crpf.gov.in. CRPF Recruitment 2021: Registration ends today for Physiotherapist, Nutritionist

The candidates will be selected using a computer-based test between July 1 and July 13, 2023. The test's admit cards will be issued on June 20. candidates will be able to download the admit card till June 25.

The recruitment drive will fill up a total of 9,212 vacancies of which 9,105 are for male and 107 are for female candidates.

For male applicants in the General, EWS, and OBC categories, the examination fee is 100. Applicants from the SC/ST category, female candidates across all categories, and ex-servicemen are exempted.

CRPF recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website at crpf.gov.in

Scroll down and click on the recruitment tab

Fill the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print out for future reference.