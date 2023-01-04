CRPF Recruitment 2023: Registration for 1458 posts begins today at crpf.gov.in

Central Reserve Police Force has invited applications from candidates to apply for ASI, Head Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of CRPF at crpf.gov.in. The registration process will open today, January 4 and will close on January 25, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1458 posts in the organization. The admit card will be released on February 15, 2023. Candidates can follow the steps to apply online.

CRPF Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of CRPF at crpf.gov.in.

Click on recruitment link and a new page will open.

Now press CRPF recruitment ASI, Head Constable link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection process will comprise of computer based test, skill test, physical standard test, document verification and medical test.

The examination fees is ₹100/- for male candidates of General, EWS and OBC only. Candidates belonging to SC/ST, Ex-servicemen and female candidates of all categories are exempted.