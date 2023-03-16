CRPF recruitment notification for 9,000+ constable posts out on crpf.gov.in

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has issued a notification on its official website, crpf.gov.in, for recruitment of over 9,000 Constables (Technical & Tradesmen). Both male and female candidates can apply for these posts.

The online application process will begin on March 27 and end on April 24.

A computer based test to select candidates will be held between July 1 and 13, 2023. Admit cards for the test will be issued on June 20.

In addition to the written test, the recruitment process also consists of Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Trade Test, Document Verification and Medical Examination.

The total number of vacancies (divided state-wise) is 9,212 of which 9,105 are for male and 107 are for female candidates. Pay scale of these posts will be on pay level 3: ₹21,700 - 69,100.

Eligibility criteria, age limit, etc are different for each post. Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification given below for more information.

The examination fee is ₹100 for male candidates of General, EWS and OBC categories. Candidates belonging to SC/ST, Female (all categories) candidates & Ex-servicemen are exempted.

Here's the notification of CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: