CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) will conduct the Bihar Police Constable written exam on July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30 and August 3. The admit card for the first exam day has been released. Here is the schedule for Bihar Police Constable admit card for the remaining exam days: CSBC Bihar Police Constable admit card 2025: Know when July 20- August 3 exam’s admit cards will be released (Representational image)(Unsplash)

For the July 16 exam, CSBC Bihar Police Constable admit card will be released on July 9.

For the July 20 exam, admit cards will be out on July 13.

For the exam scheduled for July 23, CSBC will release the Constable written test admit cards will be out on July 16.

CSBC will release the Bihar Police Constable admit card for the July 27 examination on July 20.

The CSBC admit card for the July 30 exam will be out on July 23.

The Bihar Police Constable admit card will be out on July 27 for the last exam day, August 3.

On admit cards, candidates will find the roll number, exam centre name, father's name and other details related to the examination.

All candidates need to download and take a printout of the admit card. They will not be allowed to appear for the exam without admit cards.

Candidates must carefully read the instructions given on the Bihar Police Constable written exam admit card and follow them on the test day.

On the exam day, candidates must also bring a valid photo ID, such as an Aadhar card, passport, driving license, PAN card, or voter ID, along with the admit card.

For candidates who are unable to download the admit card from the website, CSBC will issue duplicate admit cards according to the schedule given in this notification.