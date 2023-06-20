CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Registration begins, link here

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has started the online application process for 21,391 Constable vacancies in Bihar Police, Bihar Special Armed Police and other units. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their forms on csbc.bih.nic.in. The direct link is given below. CBSC begins registrations for Bihar Police Constable recruitment 2023 (PTI Photo/For representation)(PTI)

CSBC Bihar Police Constable recruitment 2023: Direct link to apply

Candidates who have passed Class 12 on or before August 1, 2022 can apply for these posts. August 1 is also the cut-off date for determining the age limit.

General category candidates who are not less than 18 years and not more than 25 years old as on August 1, 2022 can apply for these posts. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable to reserved category candidates.

In addition, they have to meet other eligibility conditions, including physical standards. Check the notification for more details.

Steps to apply for Bihar Police Constable posts

Go to the link given above. Open step 1 and complete the registration process. Now, go to step 2 and fill the application form. Submit the exam fee and the form. Check your application status once submitted.

Selection of candidates will be done in two stages – written exam and physical test.

The written examination for these posts will be of Class 10 level in which questions will be asked from Hindi, English, Mathematics, Social Science, Science, General Knowledge and Current Affairs subjects for a total of 100 marks.

Those who score less than 30 per cent marks in the written exam will not be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

The written exam will not be counted in the final merit list. It will only determine eligibility for PET.