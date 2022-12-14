CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable Recruitment: Last date to apply for 689 posts

Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) Bihar will close the application process for 689 Prohibition Constable posts in prohibition, excise and registration departments of the state government today, December 14. The application process for these posts started on November 14.

Eligible candidates can submit their application forms on csbc.bih.nic.in. For these posts, male, female and third gender candidates can apply.

The minimum educational qualification for these posts is intermediate (10+2) education completed by January 1, 2022. Equivalent education recognised by Bihar government, including Madrassa and Sanskrit education will also be considered.

The age limit for general category candidates is 18-25 years as on January 1, 2022. Relaxation in the upper age limit has been given to reserved category candidates.

In addition to these requirements, candidates also need to meet physical standards. Check the notification below for detailed information.

Selection of candidates will be done in two stages. In stage 1, a objective-type written exam will be held for 100 marks to shortlist candidates.

Those who get 30 per cent or above marks will be eligible for the physical test in stage 2 of the selection process.

Apply here.

Check the official notification.