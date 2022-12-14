Home / Education / Employment News / CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable Recruitment: Last date to apply for 689 posts

CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable Recruitment: Last date to apply for 689 posts

employment news
Published on Dec 14, 2022 09:52 AM IST

CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable Recruitment: Eligible candidates can submit their application forms on csbc.bih.nic.in.

CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable Recruitment: Last date to apply for 689 posts(Hindustan Times)
CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable Recruitment: Last date to apply for 689 posts(Hindustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) Bihar will close the application process for 689 Prohibition Constable posts in prohibition, excise and registration departments of the state government today, December 14. The application process for these posts started on November 14.

Eligible candidates can submit their application forms on csbc.bih.nic.in. For these posts, male, female and third gender candidates can apply.

The minimum educational qualification for these posts is intermediate (10+2) education completed by January 1, 2022. Equivalent education recognised by Bihar government, including Madrassa and Sanskrit education will also be considered.

The age limit for general category candidates is 18-25 years as on January 1, 2022. Relaxation in the upper age limit has been given to reserved category candidates.

In addition to these requirements, candidates also need to meet physical standards. Check the notification below for detailed information.

Selection of candidates will be done in two stages. In stage 1, a objective-type written exam will be held for 100 marks to shortlist candidates.

Those who get 30 per cent or above marks will be eligible for the physical test in stage 2 of the selection process.

Apply here.

Check the official notification.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
csbc bihar sarkari naukri + 1 more
csbc bihar sarkari naukri

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out