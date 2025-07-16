CSBC to begin Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam 2025 today, admit card link and exam day guidelines

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) will start the Bihar Police Constable written examination from today, July 16. Candidates whose exams are scheduled today and have yet to download their admit cards can visit csbc.bihar.gov.in or use the link given below. CSBC Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam 2025 from today(Photo by Santosh Kumar/For representation)

CSBC Bihar Police Constable admit card download link

CSBC will conduct the Bihar Police Constable written exam on July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30 and August 3. The exam will be held in single shifts, from 12 pm to 2 pm.

CSBC is releasing admit cards in phases. These are the admit card release dates for the other exam days.

July 20: Admit card released on July 13.

July 23: Admit card on July 16.

July 27: Admit card on July 20.

July 30: Admit card on July 23.

August 3: Admit card on July 27.

Candidates should go through the exam day instructions and follow them during the examination.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable recruitment 2025: Exam day instructions