CSBC to begin Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam 2025 today, admit card link and exam day guidelines
CSBC will conduct the Bihar Police Constable written exam on July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30 and August 3. The exam will be held in single shifts, from 12 pm to 2 pm.
CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) will start the Bihar Police Constable written examination from today, July 16. Candidates whose exams are scheduled today and have yet to download their admit cards can visit csbc.bihar.gov.in or use the link given below.
CSBC Bihar Police Constable admit card download link
CSBC is releasing admit cards in phases. These are the admit card release dates for the other exam days.
July 20: Admit card released on July 13.
July 23: Admit card on July 16.
July 27: Admit card on July 20.
July 30: Admit card on July 23.
August 3: Admit card on July 27.
Candidates should go through the exam day instructions and follow them during the examination.
CSBC Bihar Police Constable recruitment 2025: Exam day instructions
- Check and ensure that personal details mentioned on admit cards, such as the name, signature, and photograph, are correct.
- Ensure that admit cards have the roll number, exam centre name, father's name, and other examination-related details.
- Carry a printout of the admit card to the exam venue. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without admit cards.
- Bring a valid photo ID, such as an Aadhar card, passport, driving license, PAN card, or voter ID.
- The exam conducting authority will provide pens to mark the answers on the OMR sheets. Therefore, candidates are not required/allowed to bring any writing instrument.
- Mobile, Bluetooth, WiFi gadgets, electronic pen, pager, wrist watch (both basic and smart), etc. are banned inside the exam hall.
