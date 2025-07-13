CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025: How to download July 20 exam's hall ticket

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released admit cards for the Constable written examination scheduled for July 16 at csbc.bihar.gov.in. CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025: How to download July 20 hall ticket (Representational image)(Unsplash)

According to an official notification, the admit card for the July 20 examination was scheduled to be released at 12 am on July 13. Candidates whose examination will be held on that day are advised to visit the official website and log in to check if their admit cards have been released.

CSBC will conduct the Bihar Police Constable written exam on July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30 and August 3.

Here is the exam date-wise schedule for Bihar Police Constable admit card:

July 16: Admit card on July 9.

July 20: Admit card on July 13.

July 23: Admit card on July 16.

July 27: Admit card on July 20.

July 30: Admit card on July 23.

August 3: Admit card on July 27.

After downloading the admit cards, candidates should go through the exam day instructions and follow them accordingly.

They should also check and ensure that personal details such as the name, signature, and photograph are correct. If there is any error, they should report it immediately to the exam conducting authority.

Candidates' admit cards will contain the roll number, exam centre name, father's name, and other examination-related details.

All candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card on the exam venue. They will not be allowed to appear for the exam without admit cards.

In addition, they must also bring a valid photo ID, such as an Aadhar card, passport, driving license, PAN card, or voter ID.

Candidates can visit the CSBC website for more details.