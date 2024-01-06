CSIR CBIR Recruitment 2024: Apply for 24 Technical Assistant Posts from January 10
CSIR- Central Building Research Institute invites applications for Technical Assistant Posts.
CSIR- Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, Uttarakhand has invited applications for Technical Assistant Posts. The application process will commence on January 10 and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is February 7. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website at cbri.res.in.
The last date to receive a hard copy of the application is February 20.
CSIR CBIR Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 24 vacancies for Technical Assistants.
CSIR CBIR Recruitment 2024 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 28 years.
CSIR CBIR Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at cbri.res.in
On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab
Fill out the applictaion form
Upload all the required documents
Submit the form Take print for future reference.
The detailed notification will be available on the official website of CSIR- Central Building Research Institute at cbri.res.in.