close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / CSIR CBIR Recruitment 2024: Apply for 24 Technical Assistant Posts from January 10

CSIR CBIR Recruitment 2024: Apply for 24 Technical Assistant Posts from January 10

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 06, 2024 04:33 PM IST

CSIR- Central Building Research Institute invites applications for Technical Assistant Posts.

CSIR- Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, Uttarakhand has invited applications for Technical Assistant Posts. The application process will commence on January 10 and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is February 7. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website at cbri.res.in.

CSIR CBRI Recruitment 2024: 24 vacancies for Technical Assistants, apply before February 7(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
CSIR CBRI Recruitment 2024: 24 vacancies for Technical Assistants, apply before February 7(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The last date to receive a hard copy of the application is February 20.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

CSIR CBIR Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 24 vacancies for Technical Assistants.

CSIR CBIR Recruitment 2024 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 28 years.

CSIR CBIR Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at cbri.res.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form Take print for future reference.

The detailed notification will be available on the official website of CSIR- Central Building Research Institute at cbri.res.in.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out