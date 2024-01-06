CSIR CBIR Recruitment 2024: Apply for 24 Technical Assistant Posts from January 10

CSIR- Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, Uttarakhand has invited applications for Technical Assistant Posts. The application process will commence on January 10 and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is February 7. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website at cbri.res.in. CSIR CBRI Recruitment 2024: 24 vacancies for Technical Assistants, apply before February 7(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The last date to receive a hard copy of the application is February 20.

CSIR CBIR Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 24 vacancies for Technical Assistants.

CSIR CBIR Recruitment 2024 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 28 years.

CSIR CBIR Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at cbri.res.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form Take print for future reference.

The detailed notification will be available on the official website of CSIR- Central Building Research Institute at cbri.res.in.